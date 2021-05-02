Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Lake Street Capital

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Opera has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Opera by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Opera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Opera by 965.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Opera by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

