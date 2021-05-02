Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Onto Innovation updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.760-0.850 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.76-0.85 EPS.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -360.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 234,790 shares of company stock worth $14,690,802 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

