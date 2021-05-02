OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.800-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. 133,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.63.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956 in the last three months.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

