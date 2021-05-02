OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 46,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 142.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

