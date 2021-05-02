OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $367.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of -129.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.95 and a 200 day moving average of $350.91. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.24 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.44.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.