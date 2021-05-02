OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.63. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

