OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO opened at $179.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.17 and a 200 day moving average of $160.07. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $183.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

