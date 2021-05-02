OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,837 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $7,498,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 429,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 126,184 shares during the period.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,605. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.05 million, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

