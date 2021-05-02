OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 3,885 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $20.98.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

