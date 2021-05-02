Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Raised to $152.00 at Piper Sandler

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 166.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Omnicell by 100.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $273,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Omnicell by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

