OKB (OKB) Price Tops $38.52 on Major Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $38.52 or 0.00067680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and approximately $1.65 billion worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKB has traded 129.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00069564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.86 or 0.00862495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00096208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.92 or 0.08606227 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

