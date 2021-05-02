OIN Finance (OIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $343,451.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.76 million and approximately $343,451.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00072931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.71 or 0.00857676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00096783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.56 or 0.08798312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047602 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,401,187 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars.

