OCO Capital Partners L.P. Has $34.76 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

OCO Capital Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 36.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,322 shares during the quarter. Mr. Cooper Group makes up 28.0% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $34,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

