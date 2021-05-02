Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $23.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

