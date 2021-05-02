nYFI Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, nYFI has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One nYFI coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a market capitalization of $364,754.88 and approximately $30,189.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00073824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00848998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,926.08 or 0.08681012 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

N0031 is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

