NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $235.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.32.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.08. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.