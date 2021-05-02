nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $527.70 million-$541.11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.93 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 960,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,612. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

