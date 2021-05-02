Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Down 47.1% in April

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,431. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

