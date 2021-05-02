NULS (NULS) Market Capitalization Achieves $116.47 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002026 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $116.47 million and approximately $97.67 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.00284846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $657.29 or 0.01139042 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026384 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00718354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,698.19 or 0.99986764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

