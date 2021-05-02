NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.71.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $204.10 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $220.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,074.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.26.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $148,269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after purchasing an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $46,463,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 2,140.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 166,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

