Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) will report $156.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.07 million to $156.95 million. Novanta reported sales of $155.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year sales of $645.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.71 million to $652.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $684.43 million, with estimates ranging from $678.33 million to $690.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

NOVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.71. The company had a trading volume of 103,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average of $126.58. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $146.16.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,318. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Novanta by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,211,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 90,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

