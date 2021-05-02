Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives $84.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVMI stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $94.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,657. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

