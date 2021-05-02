Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the March 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Nova LifeStyle stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. Nova LifeStyle has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.10% of Nova LifeStyle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.