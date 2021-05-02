Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,940,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,771,000 after purchasing an additional 262,605 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

