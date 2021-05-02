Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at about $9,943,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

