Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $153.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.69 and a 200-day moving average of $125.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $155.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

