Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northside Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after acquiring an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after acquiring an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

