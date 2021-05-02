Northside Capital Management LLC Purchases 855 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $165.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.52 and a 200-day moving average of $169.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

