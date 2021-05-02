Northern Technologies International Co. (NTIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on May 19th

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Northern Technologies International has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northern Technologies International has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of NTIC opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.58 million, a PE ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

