North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.81% from the company’s current price.

NOA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Pi Financial boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.88.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$16.57 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.96. The stock has a market cap of C$496.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,890. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total value of C$1,374,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,104,278 shares in the company, valued at C$34,026,175.26. In the last three months, insiders bought 721,403 shares of company stock worth $11,391,173 and sold 110,200 shares worth $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.