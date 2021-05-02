Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. Nordson reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.60.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.41. 209,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $153.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

