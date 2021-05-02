Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.34 billion-$26.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.67 billion.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.68 on Friday. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nokia stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 627.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

