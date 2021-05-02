Noir Price Up 87.5% Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Noir has a market cap of $754,876.24 and $1,351.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded up 87.5% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00055736 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.42 or 0.00312658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,469,082 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

