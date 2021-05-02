NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Down 58.8% in April

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.6 days.
Shares of NNGPF stock remained flat at $$49.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. NN Group has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.38.
NN Group Company Profile
