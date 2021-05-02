NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Down 58.8% in April

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.6 days.

Shares of NNGPF stock remained flat at $$49.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. NN Group has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

