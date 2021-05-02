Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.92. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.45.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

