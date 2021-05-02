Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $213,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

