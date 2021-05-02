Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,107 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $496,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 198,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $119.01. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

