Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,124,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after acquiring an additional 296,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

CPT stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.68. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.