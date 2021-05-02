Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.39 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,245 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

