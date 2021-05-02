Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,914. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

