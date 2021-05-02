Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total transaction of $6,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,255,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

TYL stock opened at $424.86 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $308.92 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

