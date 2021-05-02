Nexus (NXS) 1-Day Volume Hits $723,850.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Nexus has a market cap of $106.49 million and $723,850.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002628 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nexus has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,417,431 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.