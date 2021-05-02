NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.20

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,706.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,002.02 or 0.01736429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.06 or 0.00575433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001025 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012844 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

