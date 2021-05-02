Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.17. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

