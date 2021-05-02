Nexo Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Nexo has a market cap of $2.05 billion and $11.48 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexo has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $3.66 or 0.00006435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.18 or 0.00850126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00097201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00047998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,894.57 or 0.08593986 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

