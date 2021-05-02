Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50-2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.630-1.730 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,558. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.40.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.