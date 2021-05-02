Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50-2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.630-1.730 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,558. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.40.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
