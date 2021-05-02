New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,485 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of First American Financial worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First American Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $2,108,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

