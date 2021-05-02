New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 37.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,748 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $86.06.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.