New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 69,903 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Hanesbrands worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

NYSE HBI opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

