New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $107.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

